Uncertainty of NAFTA talks affecting quarter of Canadian exporters: EDC

Export Development Canada says nearly one-quarter of Canadian exporters surveyed said they on-going NAFTA renegotiation is having a negative impact on their Canadian operations. EDC President and CEO Benoit Daignault speaks during a business luncheon in Montreal, Wednesday, April 15, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Export Development Canada says nearly one-quarter of Canadian exporters surveyed for the agency said the on-going NAFTA renegotiation is having a negative impact on their Canadian operations.

The Ottawa-based Crown corporation says its semi-annual survey revealed a significant drop in the number of Canadian exporters planning to export to the U.S. market in the next two years.

Some are contemplating a move of their operation to the United States to avoid potential border disruptions while others are seeking to diversify their operations away from the U.S. market.

Some are taking a more cautious approach and delaying decisions.

EDC said companies are paying more attention to the European market, given a new trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

