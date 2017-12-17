Quebec woman dies in fire despite efforts by neigbours to rescue her

MONTREAL — A 57-year-old woman died early Sunday in an apartment building fire in the Laurentians north of Montreal.

It broke out around six a.m. in the victim's apartment, one of four in the building in Labelle, Quebec.

Neigbours were able to get the woman out of the building before help arrived.

But she was unconscious and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of fire was believed to have been accidental.