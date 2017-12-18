Decision expected Jan. 25 in Thunder Bay police chief's breach of trust trial

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A judge is expected to release a decision Jan. 25 in the trial of the police chief of Thunder Bay, Ont.

J.P. Levesque was tried this month on charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Levesque's six-day trial began on Dec. 4 and saw more than a dozen witnesses testify.

Several witnesses testified that Levesque allegedly informed Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs that he was the focus of an extortion investigation by the RCMP.

Hobbs, along with his wife, Marisa Hobbs, were charged with extortion and obstruction of justice last July.

Levesque has been on medical leave since he was charged in May.