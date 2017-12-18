In the news today, Dec. 18

Four stories in the news for Monday, Dec. 18

———

POLICE RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH IN SHERMAN CASE

Toronto police say autopsies have revealed that Barry Sherman, 75 and his wife Honey, 70 died from "ligature neck compression." The bodies of the billionaire couple were found in their north Toronto mansion on Friday. Police issued a statement Sunday confirming the cause of death and that homicide detectives have taken over the case. The deaths have been officially classified as "suspicious." Sherman founded pharmaceutical giant Apotex in 1974, and with a fortune estimated at $4.77 billion was reportedly Canada's 15th wealthiest person.

———

TRAUMA OF WILDFIRE LINGERS IN FORT MCMURRAY

Firefighter Mark Stephenson says he can't drive through Fort McMurray without remembering May 2016. That's when, while battling a monster wildfire that destroyed 10 per cent of the northern Alberta city, he paused to film his own home being gutted by flames. Stephenson says he sometimes finds himself reaching for a memento — a teddy bear from childhood, or a trophy — that no longer exists. He says he's generally OK, but there are some tough days on the job, and he knows of other fire survivors who, like him, are still hurting.

———

SCREEN INDUSTRY WEATHERS JOB DISRUPTION FROM SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

When Kelowna, B.C., animator Jeff Saamanen heard that a Louis C.K. series he was hired for had been shelved due to the comedian's admissions of sexual misconduct, he was conflicted. On one hand, he was worried about his financial future and that of his colleagues, but on the other his concerns were about the standup star's victims. Saamanen's sentiments reflect many of those in the film and TV industry as the flood of sexual harassment and assault accusations shows so signs of abating.

———

SILENT SANTA BRINGS JOY FOR KIDS WITH AUTISM

When Santa greeted seven-year-old Kalen Boodhoo during a special photo session for children with autism at Edmonton's Londonderry Mall, he didn't boom a hearty "Ho! Ho! Ho!" There was no Christmas music playing and it was early on a Sunday morning, so stores were closed, meaning there wasn't the usual crush of holiday shoppers. The special session, called "Silent Santa," was designed to avoid distracting sights, sounds and even smells that can be a problem for kids on the autism spectrum.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— MP Scott Brison makes an announcement in Dartmouth related to the Oceans Protection Plan.

— Statistics Canada releases Canada's international transactions in securities for October.

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette presides over the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner.

— Transport Minister Marc Garneau is in Brampton, Ont., to announce new safety technologies for trucks and buses in Canada.

— Toronto court hearing for Marc Emery — Canada's so called Prince of Pot — on multiple drug charges.

— Ontario Securities Commission holds Toronto hearing on insider trading allegations involving Amaya's purchase of PokerStars.

— National Energy Board hears submissions in Calgary on Nova Gas Transmission's application to build a natural gas pipeline east of the Sundre.

— B.C. government makes an announcement in Vancouver about the province's grizzly bears.