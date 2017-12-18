Metro Cities: What to buy for the city lover in your life

For those who celebrate Christmas by exchanging presents and those who just want to celebrate cities, Metro presents a gift guide for the urbanists in your life.

Customize these 3D-printed coasters to show off the city of your choice as you sip your morning coffee, on offer from Toronto-based Etsy shop Its3am3D.

Cyclists can show their affiliation with these neckties from Etsy shop Cyberoptix.

Show your city-loving love by toting around OG urbanist Jane Jacobs with this canvas bag. Bonus: $2 from every purchase goes to Jane's Walk, the charity that organizes citizen-led walking tours of cities around the world as a way to promote Jacobs' vision of community.

From the skylines of London and Sydney to landmarks like the Burj Khalifa to the Guggenheim Museum, LEGO's Architecture series appeals to fans of building — in both senses of the word. LEGO also has a City line of sets, featuring projects like a bus stop and a police station.

If city planning has you down, have a lark instead with Cards Against Urbanity, a spin off of the popular Cards Against Humanity. Though the one-time print run sold out, creators Greater Places and DoTankDC make the PDF available for DIY printing. Cards feature fill-in-the-blank fun like, "Activating the urban core with a vibrant brand of ______" and "Hipsters blame ______ when the bike share docks are all empty."

For games of a more digital stripe, Cities: Skylines from Paradox Interactive is a simulation game for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows that lets you design the metropolis of your dreams.