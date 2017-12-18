NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's relationship status no longer a secret

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's personal life is no longer under wraps.

A series of Instagram photos posted over the weekend show Singh and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu attending what appears to be a pre-engagement party.

The pair are dressed in traditional Punjabi garments and one post congratulated the couple on their "rokha" —a traditional Punjabi ceremony held ahead of a wedding and usually attended by close family.

James Smith, a spokesperson for Singh, says the leader is neither engaged nor married; he says the families of the couple met at the gathering.

Sidhu, 27, identified herself online as the co-founder of Jangirro, a clothing line based in the Greater Toronto Area.

Until now, the 38-year-old Singh has been guarded about his personal life, declining to confirm or deny that he's even in a relationship.