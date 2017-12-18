WomenOnBoards: Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television reaches gender parity

For decades, the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television has put homegrown stars in the spotlight, but this year, it’s heaping attention onto something unexpected — its board.

That’s because its board will finally be reaching gender parity, when it welcomes its ninth woman in the new year.

While chair Martin Katz won’t reveal the new member’s identity, he admits the body behind the Canadian Screen Awards has long been shy of parity. Last year, only five women sat on its board, while 12 men had seats.

Progress has been even slower elsewhere. TSX-listed boards only reached 14.5 per cent women overall this summer and an analysis Metro completed over the last year revealed a dozen top Toronto boards, including those of the TTC, Restaurant Brand International (owner of Tim Hortons), the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Real Estate Board, were still far from parity.

Of the boards Metro looked at, the Academy was the lone one to hit equality.

“We hope we can set an example, so they catch up,” said Katz, who doubles as president of production firm Prospero Pictures.

The academy’s improvement comes weeks after sexual assault scandals involving Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and dozens of public figures and as the entertainment industry faces pressure to stamp out sexism, but it’s not why the academy made an effort to appoint more women.

“When our new prime minister came to power and declared his cabinet would represent gender parity, we, on our board, took it as a challenge,” said Katz. “We said as we expand and as terms come up, let's focus not just on gender parity, but diversity on all levels.”

The board never set a formal target, which many experts recommend as a way to hasten a move towards parity, but instead, made a conscious decision to “go beyond the usual suspects, when looking for appointees,” said Katz.

That method helped with more than parity. It upped the representation of minorities and made room for independent filmmakers for the first time, and has come in handy as Hollywood North readies an industry code of conduct to tackle workplace sexual harassment claims.

“It is terrific to know we are facing a time of increased scrutiny when we have the benefit of a wide diversity of views,” said Katz. “I talk about it whenever I get a chance with people in the industry and it has been uniformly positive and it will continue to be positive when others catch up as well.”

