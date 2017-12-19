Advent of Activism 12: Fighting fake news
2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. Welcome to our Advent of Activism.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
2017 has been rife with real and terrible humanitarian disasters. But today, take a moment to think about disasters that didn't happen. Like that incident "last night in Sweden." And events that were not all they appeared, like that emaciated polar bear. And lies that were spread deliberately for political ends.
The spread of misinformation online is rife, and it's having real consequences. Here's how to help fight it.
HOW TO HELP
The Poynter Institute runs the fact-checking platforms Politifact and the International Fact-Checking Network. You can support their efforts and use their resources to help you win dinner-table arguments.
The Toronto Public Library is an engine of learning in the city and made a guide to fake news
The first step to learning to read critically is learning to read at all. In Toronto, Frontier College, Parkdale Project Read, West Neighbourhood House, Alexandra Park learning centre, and many other organizations are working on adult literacy.
Oh, and support your local newspaper! :D :D :D