Advent of Activism 12: Fighting fake news

The spread of misinformation online is rife, and it's having real consequences. Here's how to help fight it.

HOW TO HELP

The Poynter Institute runs the fact-checking platforms Politifact and the International Fact-Checking Network. You can support their efforts and use their resources to help you win dinner-table arguments.

The Toronto Public Library is an engine of learning in the city and made a guide to fake news

The first step to learning to read critically is learning to read at all. In Toronto, Frontier College, Parkdale Project Read, West Neighbourhood House, Alexandra Park learning centre, and many other organizations are working on adult literacy.