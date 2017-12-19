Advent of Activism 13: The Great Lakes

There's no Toronto without Lake Ontario. There's no Ontario without the Great Lakes. Canada won the geography lottery with a spectacular bounty of fresh water — and now our Great Lakes are under threat.

The U.S.'s $300-million Great Lakes fund was put up as a bargaining chip in that country's budget process, and was very nearly cut. Our own Lake Ontario remains under threat from habitat destruction, pollution and growing bacteria and algae problems in Toronto Harbour.

But there's so much that's still so beautiful about our Great Lakes, and you can help keep them that way.

HOW TO HELP

The Lake Ontario Waterkeeper does advocacy, monitoring and research on the protection of the Great Lakes.

Freshwater Future Canada provides grants to local organizations working on cleaning up and protecting the Great Lakes region.

The Living City Foundation is the charitable branch of the Toronto Conservation Authority. It funds the monitoring and maintaining of the city's nine watersheds, in addition to all its other work in parks, ravines, and other natural areas of the city.