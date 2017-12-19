Advent of Activism 14: Mental Health Crisis

For reasons no one really understands yet, demand for mental health services has absolutely skyrocketed in the last couple of years, especially among teens and young adults.

Providers are struggling to keep up, and the system is fiendishly difficult to navigate. Despite how big and complicated the problem is, there are things you can do.

HOW TO HELP & WHERE TO DONATE

Stigma and silence make the experience of mental illness so much worse. You can fight that on a personal level by having open and honest conversations about mental health. This guide from the Australian mental-health iniative R U Okay? provides a great step-by-step on what to say and do if you have a loved one with a mental health concern.

Family Service Toronto and many other organizations provide free walk-in counselling to anyone.

Stella's Place and Griffin Centre care for the mental health of young people, including LGBTQ youth and Indigenous youth, and those with complex needs.