Fire in Montreal apartment claims life

MONTREAL — One person is dead following an overnight fire in a north-end Montreal apartment building.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. (on Guizot St. near Saint-Laurent Boul.).

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found an unconscious person in one of the apartments who later died in hospital.

The victim's age and gender have not yet been released.

The investigation has been turned over to police.