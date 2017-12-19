Former Calgary minister accused in son's death to stand trial in 2019
CALGARY — A former associate pastor accused in his infant son's death won't stand trial for more than a year.
Three-month-old Cyrus Nel died in a Calgary hospital in August 2015, a day after paramedics responded to a 911 call and found him in medical distress at the family's home.
His father, Daniel Nel, was arrested this past May after a lengthy investigation.
He was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge has been downgraded to manslaughter.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin on Monday, but Nel, who is 32, waived the hearing.
Lawyers on both sides have agreed to start a 2 1/2-week trial on March 4, 2019.
Investigators who deemed the baby's death a homicide said there was no plausible explanation for his fatal injuries.
Nel was put on administrative leave at his church in the month before he was charged.
"As a church community, we continue to pray for all who are involved,'' the Rockyview Alliance Church said in a statement at the time.
(CHQR, The Canadian Press)