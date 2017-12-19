In the news today, Dec. 19

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Dec. 19

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR PREMIER IN COURT TODAY

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador will be in court today asking a judge to block media from reporting on documents linked to a St. John's murder case. They relate to the trial of Brandon Phillips in the death of 63-year-old Larry Wellman following a botched hotel robbery in October 2015. Premier Dwight Ball's daughter, Jade Ball, was in a former relationship with Phillips.

REX TILLERSON MAKES CANADIAN VISIT

American officials say the North Korea nuclear crisis will be one of several topics when Rex Tillerson makes his first visit to Canada as secretary of state today. Tillerson is to meet his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland, as well as ministers from the Trudeau government's cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations. Border efficiency and security and the NAFTA negotiations may also come up in the discussions.

THREE TORY MPS FACE CHALLENGE FOR RIGHT TO RUN IN 2019

Three Conservative MPs who sought the party's leadership this year are bracing for a fight to represent the party in the 2019 election. Kellie Leitch, Brad Trost and Deepak Obhrai are among several sitting MPs facing nomination challenges for the next federal vote. Trost and Leitch say they don't see the challenges as connected to their failed leadership bids and they are both running again as well for the party's nod.

DOOR-TO-DOOR DELIVERY DECISION DELAYED AGAIN

The federal Liberals will miss a second self-imposed deadline for deciding whether to restore door-to-door mail delivery to thousands of Canadians, says a government spokeswoman. The Liberals had said they expected to release a decision on door-to-door delivery before the end of 2017, but the government is now aiming for a decision at an unspecified date next year.

BARRY AND HONEY SHERMAN FUNERAL ON THURSDAY

A funeral for Barry and Honey Sherman will be held on Thursday in Mississauga, Ont. The billionaire philanthropist couple was found dead in their Toronto home last Friday and police say the deaths are considered suspicious. Sherman, 75, founded Apotex Inc., and he and his wife Honey, made numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities over the years.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet in Montreal with Mayor Valerie Plante.

— Statistics Canada will release employment insurance figures and travel stats for October.

— Statistics Canada and CHMC will both release studies on non-resident ownership in residential real estate.

— The OECD will issue its latest Environmental Performance Review of Canada.

— Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman will outline a new provincial dementia strategy.