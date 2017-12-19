One of two Montrealers not guilty on three terror-related charges

MONTREAL — One of two Montrealers who faced terror-related offences has been found not guilty on all three charges, while her co-accused has been convicted on one of the three.

Jurors reached the verdicts today after deliberating since last Thursday.

Sabrine Djermane was acquitted of attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

El Mahdi Jamali was found guilty of an explosives-related charge.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was previously withdrawn against the two.

The Crown argued the accused — a couple at the time — were ready to leave Canada to join Daesh in Syria and had accumulated the ingredients and information necessary to make an explosive device.

Neither presented a defence.