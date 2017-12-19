Vigil planned for two triplet sisters killed in Alberta car crash

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — Friends are planning a candlelight vigil for two triplet sisters killed in a highway crash in northern Alberta.

A website post for West Central High School in Rocky Mountain House says it is hosting the vigil Thursday in memory of former students Zara and Bridget Chambers.

The 19-year-old women were in a car that hit a stationary flat-bed tow truck Saturday morning on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray.

One sister died at the scene and the other died later in hospital.