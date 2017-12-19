WomenOnBoards: Male-to-female sponsorship 'in real danger' post-Weinstein

In the decades Kristina Clearly has spent climbing the corporate ladder, she’s worked on dozens of high-stakes projects, switched jobs several times and landed a number of promotions.

But there's one thing that’s been a constant: support from Ceridian’s CEO, David Ossip.

“I met David back in 2000, and he has been a sponsor to me all these years,” says Clearly, now the tech company's executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “By being sponsored, you have a feeling of empowerment. You are more confident as a leader.”

But in the wake of sexual-assault allegations against Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein and other public figures, experts are worried it will become tougher for women to find meaningful male sponsorship in the workplace.

John Izzo, co-founder of the Men's Initiative at the University of British Columbia, has already heard of some men saying, “Wow, I don’t think I even want to set up a meeting alone with a woman. It is just too risky.”

The "rumblings of a backlash” have even made their way to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who posted online that some are arguing, “This is why you shouldn’t hire women.”

“The percentage of men who will be afraid to be alone with a female colleague has to be sky high right now,” Sandberg wrote.

There’s “a real danger” in the phenomenon, Izzo says, because an “inherent bias” has historically made it easier for men to nab promotions, board seats and opportunities without sponsorship but more difficult for women. Women were already 46 per cent less likely to have sponsors than men and outnumbered on boards and in leadership positions before recent allegations.

The sponsorship gap continues, partially, because some men in senior roles — even when well-intentioned — are reluctant to champion women because of rumours of sexual motives.

While sponsorship from either sex is an asset, male sponsors can be particularly effective in workplaces overwhelmingly dominated by male executives and managers, says Tanya van Biesen, the executive director of Catalyst Canada, an organization advocating for gender parity.

“Because men occupy 95 per cent of seats of power, it is incumbent on them to help advance women,” says van Biesen. “To not do that because of some bad actors would be a sad position for business leaders to take in our country.”

So far, Cleary’s male co-workers haven’t been deterred from sponsoring women.

“If there is any reluctance,” she says, “it is not because they are a man. It is just because they don’t know how to be a sponsor.”

Despite recent events, van Biesen hasn’t heard of men refusing meetings with women either. But she feels society needs to be reminded that “sponsorship has nothing to do with late nights, drinks, secret meetings. It can happen in groups of people and in open offices.”