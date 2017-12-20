Trudeau's vacation at Aga Khan's private island broke conflict of interest rules: ethics watchdog
Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules for his vacation on the private Bahamian island.
