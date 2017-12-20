News / Canada

Trudeau's vacation at Aga Khan's private island broke conflict of interest rules: ethics watchdog

Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules for his vacation on the private Bahamian island.

OTTAWA — Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest rules when he vacationed last Christmas at the private Bahamian island owned by the Aga Khan.

More coming

 

