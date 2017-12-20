Fake Uber driver scamming customers in Ottawa, police warn

OTTAWA — Police in Ottawa are warning the public about a scam involving a fake Uber driver.

Investigators say they've received reports about a man posing as an Uber driver in the city's downtown core, particularly in the popular ByWard Market area.

They say the suspect typically waits in his vehicle, late at night, and looks for people coming out of bars or restaurants who may be looking for a taxi.

It's alleged he approaches potential customers and identifies himself as an Uber driver, takes the customer to their destination and uses a card skimmer to obtain debit or credit card information.

Having obtained the customer's PIN and card number, they say the suspect then goes to an ATM and withdraws large amounts of money from the person's account.