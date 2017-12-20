One Canadian dead, 3 injured in Mexico bus crash
The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a highway, officials say.
Global Affairs Canada says one Canadian was killed and three more were injured in a bus crash that left 12 people dead in eastern Mexico.
The crash took place Tuesday in the state of Quintana Roo.
The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a highway.
More to come.
