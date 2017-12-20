News / Canada

One Canadian dead, 3 injured in Mexico bus crash

The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a highway, officials say.

An ambulance sits parked next to an overturned bus in Mahahual, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. The bus carrying cruise ship passengers to the Mayan ruins at Chacchoben in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway early Tuesday.

Novedades de Quintana Roo via AP

Global Affairs Canada says one Canadian was killed and three more were injured in a bus crash that left 12 people dead in eastern Mexico.

The crash took place Tuesday in the state of Quintana Roo.

The bus was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins when it flipped over on a highway.

More to come.

