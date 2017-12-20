Pickup driver sought after leashed dog killed as it crossed street with owner
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Police in Owen Sound, Ont., are looking for a driver who struck and killed a dog.
Investigators say the owner was walking the dog on Tuesday evening and came to an intersection.
They say the pickup stopped at a stop sign and the dog owner, thinking it was safe, began to cross the street with the leashed dog leading the way.
Police say the truck then moved through the intersection, fatally injuring the dog and continued without stopping.
Police are seeking the public's assistance locating the dark-coloured pickup and identifying the driver.
