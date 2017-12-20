Police seeking 'older' man not seen since Hamilton Good Samaritan shooting

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton say they're looking for an older man who was allegedly being accosted before a Good Samaritan came to his aid and was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, investigators released images of the man taken on the night Yosif Al-Hasnawi was killed and say the man hasn't been seen since the Dec. 2 incident.

Al-Hasnawi, 19, has been described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing.

Police allege two of the accused in Al-Hasnawi's death, 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King and 20-year-old James Anthony Robert Matheson, were verbally accosting the unidentified man before Al-Hasnawi intervened.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says he wants to speak with the man to find out more about the nature of his alleged altercation with the accused.