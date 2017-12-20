RCMP charge three men with drug trafficking at central Alberta prison

BOWDEN, Alta. — RCMP have arrested three men over a scheme to smuggle drugs into a federal medium security prison in central Alberta.

Police say last month guards at the Bowden Institution noticed a former inmate outside of the fence of the prison.

Jesse Cole, who is 32, has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

Two other men who were inmates at the prison at the time have been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They include Alan Goossens, who is 34, and 31-year-old Cory Michaels.