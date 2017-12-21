Alberta RCMP investigate after teen found dead in Drayton Valley, another hurt

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — RCMP are investigating after a teen girl was discovered dead in a west central Alberta town and a teen boy was found critically injured.

Cpl. Laurel Scott says Mounties found the teens early Thursday morning in Drayton Valley.

Details on their ages and the circumstances of what happened were not released.

Students and staff at two schools in the community were in mourning.

The Wild Rose School Division says one student attended Frank Maddock High School and the other Drayton Valley Community Outreach School.

Brad Volkman, superintendent of schools, says a crisis team was brought to help everyone cope.

"This is an awful tragedy," Volkman said is a statement post on the school division website.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students, staff and communities impacted by this event."

RCMP said the teens were not found on school property.

Kim Desmarais, principal of the Community Outreach School, said people are grieving.

"Our school is like a family and I know this hurts us all," she said in a statement.