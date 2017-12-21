In the news today, Dec. 21

Eight stories in the news for Thursday, Dec. 21

———

MEMORIAL SERVICE TODAY FOR SHERMANS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the mourners at a memorial service today for a billionaire philanthropist couple found dead in their Toronto home. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory also are planning to attend the service for Barry and Honey Sherman. Police have said little about the case, only indicating that autopsy results showed the couple died from ligature neck compression. Barry Sherman was the founder of pharmaceutical giant Apotex.

———

REGRETS? MORNEAU ADMITS HE HAS A FEW

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he could have done more to lessen the criticism over his proposed tax changes for small businesses. He says he could have better articulated how the changes would benefit the economy and families. Morneau has come under fire over how he handled his assets after entering office. He's also denied conflict-of-interest accusations related to proposed pension-reform legislation, which has prompted a formal examination by the federal ethics commissioner.

———

CANADA WON'T TRY TO OUT TAX CUT TRUMP: ECONOMISTS

Canadian economists say it's doubtful the Trudeau government will get into a corporate-tax-cut-war with the U.S. Kevin Page, Jack Mintz, and Kevin Milligan all say it's doubtful that Canada will take a chainsaw to corporate tax rates. Mintz of the University of Calgary says Canada can simplify regulation, or design tax policy to benefit investment.

———

CANADIAN PILOT KILLED IN PANAMA

Authorities in Panama City say a Canadian pilot died after crashing in his small plane shortly after takeoff. Video published by local media show the aircraft plunging into the ground Wednesday after lifting off from the Marcos A. Gelabert airport. Aviation authorities identify the pilot as retired Canadian aeronautical engineer Ron Simard, a native of Meadow Lake, Sask.

———

CANADIAN KILLED IN MEXICAN BUS CRASH IDENTIFIED

Family members identify Stephanie Horwood of Gatineau, Que., as the Canadian who died in a bus crash Tuesday in eastern Mexico. The crash killed a total of 12 people and injured several others, including Horwood's husband and their two daughters aged nine and 11. The accident occurred when the bus carrying cruise ship passengers flipped over on a narrow highway in the state of Quintana Roo.

———

VIA RAIL TO DOUBLE ITS WHEELCHAIR CAPACITY ON TRAINS

Via Rail says it will no longer resist an order from the Canadian Transportation Agency and will double its capacity to accommodate wheelchairs on all its trains. The rail company had been embroiled in a long fight with the agency, which ruled that the company needed to make its trains more accessible for physically disabled passengers travelling with mobility aids. Via's previous policy only allowed for one such aid to come aboard the train, forcing any other devices to be dismantled and kept in the baggage car.

———

TV HOST UNDER FIRE FOR COUGAR HUNT IN ALBERTA

A Canadian TV personality is taking a lot of heat on social media online for killing a large cougar in northern Alberta. Steve Ecklund, the host of the outdoor show "The Edge," bragged about hunting the cat earlier this month and posted several photos of him holding the dead cougar. Dozens of people have criticized the post, including Laureen Harper, the wife of former prime minister Stephen Harper. She called Ecklund "a creep" and that "killing for fun" makes her sick. Others defended his right to hunt.

———

CANADIANS TAKE TO THE FRIENDLY SKIES IN FORCE

This is expected to be the busiest day at Canada's largest airport for pre-holiday travel. Officials at Pearson International Airport say more than 130,000 passengers are expected to go through the airport today. They also predict nearly 2.7 million passengers will travel through the airport between Dec. 17 and Jan. 7.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland travels to Ukraine to meet with President Petro Poroshenko.

— The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will update its probe into the fatal crash of a Hydro One helicopter near Tweed, Ont.

— Statistics Canada will release retail trade data for October and the consumer price index for November.

— Court appearance today in Leduc, Alta., for a man and two women charged with a recent naked kidnapping and crash.