Northern Alberta man, 19, charged in killing of 16-year-old girlfriend
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A northern Alberta man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend.
RCMP say the body of Hannah Sutton was found in a Grande Prairie suite last Saturday.
A 19-year-old Grande Prairie resident was arrested the next day.
Justice Watt-Blais remains in custody and is to appear in court Jan. 3.
Police say charges of accessory after the fact to murder are pending against four other males.