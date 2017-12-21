News / Canada

Northern Alberta man, 19, charged in killing of 16-year-old girlfriend

Police say charges of accessory after the fact to murder are pending against four other males.

METRO FILE

Police say charges of accessory after the fact to murder are pending against four other males.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A northern Alberta man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend.

RCMP say the body of Hannah Sutton was found in a Grande Prairie suite last Saturday.

A 19-year-old Grande Prairie resident was arrested the next day.

Justice Watt-Blais remains in custody and is to appear in court Jan. 3.

Police say charges of accessory after the fact to murder are pending against four other males.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular