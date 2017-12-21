Quebec female teacher arrested for alleged sex acts with students

SHERBROOKE, Que. — A 44-year-old female high-school teacher in Quebec has been arrested in connection with alleged sex acts with two students who are minors.

She was arraigned in Sherbrooke on Thursday on various charges, including sexual contact and sexual exploitation.

The alleged victims attend the school where the suspect works.

Sherbrooke police learned of the allegations against the teacher in the last few days.

She will return to court Feb. 6.