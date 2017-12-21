Woman, 91, charged after crash with OPP cruiser in Campbellford, Ont.
CAMPBELLFORD, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 91-year-old woman is charged after a collision with an OPP cruiser in Campbellford, Ont.
Police say an officer was on patrol in the eastern Ontario community on Thursday afternoon when a car allegedly drove into the path of the cruiser.
Investigators say the t-bone type collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles, but neither driver was injured.
A Campbellford woman is charged with failing to yield to traffic on through highway.