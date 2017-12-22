New Brunswick government raises dollar limit on small claims court cases

FREDERICTON — You'll be able to make a bigger claim in small claims court in New Brunswick.

The provincial government has increased the limit on the monetary jurisdiction of the court to $20,000 from $12,500.

Justice Minister Denis Landry says the change will decrease the burden on the Court of Queen’s Bench while giving all New Brunswickers, including small businesses, access to a simpler and less costly court process.

Small claims matters are heard by adjudicators across the province.