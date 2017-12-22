New Brunswick RCMP say 33-year-old man charged in stabbing incident
MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP in southeastern New Brunswick say a 33-year-old Canisto man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month.
Jean-Paul Cormier appeared in a Moncton court Thursday and was charged with aggravated assault, wearing a mask in the commission of an offence and breach of probation.
Cormier remains in custody and was to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.
Police say they were called to a disturbance involving a stabbing at a residence on Main Street in Richibucto on Dec. 8.
Officers found a 43-year-old Richibucto man, who was taken to hospital with what police say were significant injuries.
Police say the victim underwent several surgeries and was hospitalized for several days.
Note to readers: The is a corrected story. An earlier version wrongly stated that Cormier was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.