One of two teens dead after pair found by Alberta Mountie in fume-filled vehicle

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — A teenage girl is dead and a teen boy is in hospital after they were discovered unconscious in a vehicle southwest of Edmonton.

Drayton Valley RCMP say an officer responding to an unrelated call to a building early Thursday morning spotted a parked vehicle with the engine running.

There was a strong smell of exhaust fumes when the officer looked inside and found the 17-year-old male driver and his 16-year-old female passenger.

The girl was pronounced dead at hospital, while the boy was airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition.

Police do not suspect any criminal activity in the case.