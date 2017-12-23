CN worker dies after being injured in rail yard in Saskatchewan

MELVILLE, Sask. — A Canadian National Railway employee has died after being injured in a railway yard in Saskatchewan.

CN (TSX:CNR) spokesman Patrick Waldron says in an email that the employee was fatally injured early Friday while performing "regular duties" at the company's Melville Yard.

Details of the injury were not released.

The Teamsters Canada union stated in a news release that the worker was a 26-year-old woman with about three year's experience.

The Transportation Safety Board says it was notified of the incident, but explains that Transport Canada will handle the case since it is considered a labour investigation.

The worker's name has not been released.

"Instead of celebrating the holidays, the family of one our Teamster sisters will be in mourning," François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, the union representing workers at CN, said in the news release.

"On behalf of Canada's 125,000 Teamster members, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers."

Waldron said the circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.