An immigrant story: Coming to Canada after being stuck behind the Berlin Wall for 24 years

Not all reunions, even those teary-eyed family reconnections after years apart, produce a happily-ever-after storyline.

Sometimes, not being together is actually best.

Such was the case for Detlef Wiedenhoft, who, as a young boy, got stuck behind the Berlin Wall in East Germany and could not join his mother in Canada for 24 years.

Hannelore Marcus had immigrated to Canada in 1957, leaving her infant son with his grandparents in East Germany. The border was open at the time and Marcus and Detlaf’s stepfather planned on sending for the boy once they were established in Canada.

That took longer than expected — the couple struggled to maintain employment — and when East Germany began walling off its border in 1961, Wiedenhoft was trapped inside. It became almost impossible for him to join his mom.

When he finally did get out, in time to celebrate Christmas in Toronto in 1985, the Star was at Pearson airport to capture all the emotion of a family brought back together.

“Free, free, free,” said a joyous Wiedenhoft, 30 at the time, after giving his mother an embrace.

“It must be the worst thing that can happen, the wall to keep you apart.”

His mother said the reunion was “the most marvelous time of my life. Maybe this will give other people hope.”

While Hannelore Marcus had been able to visit her son frequently, it proved extremely difficult to get him out. She consulted embassies, wrote letters and weighed spending $50,000 to buy Wiedenhoft’s freedom.

“It was so frustrating,” she said at the time.

Marcus, ultimately, employed the aid of a prominent East German lawyer to put the proper paperwork in place. It still took another eight months after that.

But the elation of that glorious, long-awaited reunion didn’t last.

Wiedenhoft and his family — he arrived with his wife, Elke, and 7-year-old daughter, Mandy — moved in with Marcus. However, mother and son were soon at loggerheads. After a few months, Wiedenhoft moved his family into what he recalls as cockroach-infested apartment near Fairview Mall.

Times were tough. Wiedenhoft spoke very little English and the family had come to Canada with little more than a modest amount of clothing.

But Wiedenhoft’s life played out like the prototypical hard-working immigrant success story.

For three years, he worked at three jobs, toiling from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. He drove a bulldozer, painted and cleaned offices and renovated homes.

It was a tough transition because he’d had a good life in East Germany, where he worked as a tool and die maker. There he owned a house and enjoyed eight weeks a year of vacation.

Missing, however, was the one thing he craved — freedom. East Germans were not allowed to travel as they wished and goods taken for granted in Canada were often in short supply. There were, for example, lines to buy bread.

Obtaining that freedom came at a price.

“I lost everything at the time,” he says. “They took everything away from me. I was stripped of my house and I was stripped of any inheritance money.

“Then you become like a prisoner again (in Canada) because you are working so hard.”

After three years, Wiedenhoft saved enough for a down payment on a house in Milton and he soon started his own business — D.W. Carpentry and Home Service — while his wife worked as a baker at Springridge Farm. Wiedenhoft specialized in bathroom and kitchen renovations and built up a base of customers largely in Forest Hill and Rosedale.

“Canada was good to me. Sure I started late, when I was 30, but I cannot complain,” says Wiedenhoft, who, at 62, is easing into retirement.

“It’s not glamorous, but I had a good life. And I made a good living without any help from the government or assistance from anybody.”

Wiedenhoft and Elke now live in Rockwood, near Guelph. Mandy, their daughter, works in the insurance industry.

Wiedenhoft tried to reconcile with his mother two years ago but says he knew within a few minutes of reuniting yet again, it wasn’t going to work. He also recently travelled to Germany to find his biological father but learned he had died two years ago.

“Can you imagine, a 61-year-old going to try and find his dad?” he says.

While Wiedenhoft gave up everything to start a new life in Canada, if he had waited until 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, he would have had the freedom he craved.