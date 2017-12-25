City of St. John's tries to reduce holiday waste with #DeBoxingDays campaign

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Municipal officials in St. John's, N.L., are hoping to make the Christmas season a little greener by offering people an incentive to recycle their holiday waste.

The city is encouraging gift-givers to leave the cardboard packaging at the curb after unwrapping presents this year so it can be recycled.

Residents who post curbside photos of their bagged or bundled cardboard to social media under the #DeBoxingDays hashtag will be entered in a contest draw for a North Atlantic gift card.

Eco-conscious consumers can also recycle their cardboard at the Robin Hood Bay residential drop-off to receive a ballot.

Officials say last year's contest saw a 48 per cent drop in the amount of cardboard the city received over the same period the prior year.

They have extended the campaign by two weeks this season to run from Dec. 11 to Jan. 6.

---