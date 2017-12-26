Montreal police seek man suspected of drugging, robbing seniors in their homes

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in connection with a series of home invasions that targeted seniors in three different boroughs in December.

The man approached the women at their homes and was able to gain their trust with his seemingly "kind and charming," manner, police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils said.

Once inside the homes, he would offer the victims food or drinks that contained a substance that made them lose consciousness, she said.

"He offers them food or drinks, for example chocolate or wine, which contains an unknown substance," she said in a phone interview.

"The suspect asks them to eat or drink the gift and then waits for it to take effect, and that effect is a loss of consciousness."

She said the victims would wake up later and realize that valuables had been stolen from their homes.

The suspect is described as a white man aged 45 to 50 with a slim build and a shaved head.

Police say he is a native English speaker who speaks French with an accent, and may be wearing a black toque and winter jacket.