Gord Downie, Stuart McLean: Canadian newsmakers who died in 2017

A list of some Canadian newsmakers who died in 2017:

JANUARY

1 - Yvon Dupuis, 90, Quebec Liberal MNA and MP.

1 - Stuart Hamilton, 87, opera coach and CBC radio host, of prostate cancer.

1 - Lorne Loomer, 79, Olympic rowing gold medallist (1956), of esophageal cancer.

1 - Bill Marshall, 77, who founded the Toronto International Film Festival in 1976 with two colleagues and was the organization's director for its first three years.

2 - Tom Harpur, 87, theologian, priest, and journalist.

3 - Peter Pollen, 89, former mayor of Victoria (1971-1975, 1981-1985).

4 - Hockey Hall-of-Famer Milt Schmidt, 98, the Boston Bruins former captain, coach and general manager.

7 - Alice Whitty, 82, Olympic high jumper.

7 - Laurel Woodcock, 56, conceptual artist and academic.

9 - Ty Pozzobon, 25, the B.C.-based national bull riding champion, committed suicide after dealing with the effects of numerous concussions and battling depression.

10 - Kenny Wharram, 83, Chicago Blackhawks player who centred "The Scooter Line."

10 - Tony Rosato, 62, a veteran of sketch-comedy shows "Saturday Night Live" and "SCTV."

11 - Arthur Manuel, 66, former B.C. chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band, well known for his indigenous rights and environmental activism.

17 - Malcolm Peat, 84, a prominent Scottish-born physiotherapist.

18 - Andre Leveille, 83, Union Nationale MNA and former interim leader.

18 - Johnny Little, 86, Calgary-born Scottish footballer (Rangers, Morton, Scotland national team).

19 - Ralph F. Fiske, 85, Nova Scotia Liberal MLA (1970-1974).

19 - Joyce Murland, 79, wheelchair athlete and paralympic silver medallist (1972, 1976).

20 - Joy Coghill, 90, actress, director and playwright. She was the first woman to serve as artistic director at the Vancouver Playhouse.

23 - Ted Haggis, 92, Olympic sprinter and father of filmmaker Paul Haggis.

25 - Marcel Prud'homme, 82, Quebec MP (1964-1993) and Senator (1993-2009).

26 - Raynald Guay, 83, Quebec politician and Liberal MP (1963-1980).

27 - Betty Stanhope-Cole, 79, Canadian Golf Hall-of-Famer, of cancer.

28 - Thomas Joseph Simpson, 95, Second World War veteran and Canada’s last surviving Distinguished Service Medal recipient.

31 - Rob Stewart, 37, filmmaker and conservationist, drowned while diving off the coast of Florida filming a follow-up to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater.

FEBRUARY

3 - Roy Heenan, 81, founder of Heenan Blaikie, one Canada's most prestigious and well-connected law firms.

3 - Bob Stewart, 66, NHL defenceman who played nine seasons with cellar-dwelling teams and holds the record for the lowest career plus-minus rating of -260.

4 - Steve Lang, 67, former bassist for April Wine from 1975 to 1984. He played on the band's biggest American hit, "Just Between You and Me" in 1981.

6 - Bill Britton, 82, former Calgary Stampeder player and team president.

6 - David Culver, 92, businessman and former Alcan CEO (1979-89).

6 - Raymond Clare Edwards, 96, Hamilton (Ont.) Liberal MPP (1959-63) and founding member of Bethel Gospel Tabernacle.

6 - Norah McClintock, 59, award-winning author of young adult mysteries, of ovarian cancer.

7 - Richard B. Wright, 79, award-winning author best known for his 2001 novel "Clara Callan," after suffering a stroke earlier in the month.

9 - Donald Leslie Brothers, 93, B.C. Social Credit Party MLA and cabinet minister (1958–1972).

11 - Howard Leeds, 97, Canadian-born television producer and writer (The Facts of Life, The Brady Bunch, Silver Spoons, Diff'rent Strokes).

12 - Nancy Diamond, 75, mayor of Oshawa, Ont. (1991–2003).

15 - Stuart McLean, 68, a bestselling author, journalist and humorist and host of the popular CBC Radio program "The Vinyl Cafe," of melanoma.

17 - Russ Prior, 67, weightlifter and gold medallist Commonwealth Games (1970, '74, '78) and Pan Am Games (1975), and 1976 Olympic bronze medallist (snatch).

18 - Ivan "The Russian Bear" Koloff, 74, pro wrestler, of liver cancer.

19 - Bob White, 81, labour leader who was instrumental in creating the Canadian Auto Workers union, which broke away from its American parent in the mid-1980s.

22 - Gordon Currie, 93, Saskatchewan MLA and cabinet minister (1982–1986), inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 1978, given the Order of Canada a year later and was enshrined in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

22 - Johnny McCormack, 91, Stanley Cup-winning centre (Toronto Maple Leafs (1951), Montreal Canadiens(1953)).

23 - Don Cousens, 78, Ontario PC MPP (1981–1994) and mayor of Markham, Ont. (1994-2006).

28 - James McGrath, 85, Newfoundland PC MP (1957-1963, 1968-1986) and Lt.-Gov of Newfoundland and Labrador (1986–1991).

28 - William Wightman, 87, Toronto-area PC MP (1979-80).

MARCH

3 - Aquinas Ryan, 84, leader of the P.E.I. NDP (1972-79).

4 - Bonnie Burnard, 72, novelist whose debut novel "A Good House" was a national bestseller and winner of the 1999 Giller Prize.

4 - Edna Rose Ritchings, 92, a.k.a. Mother Divine, of the International Peace Mission movement.

7 - Gina Calleja, 88, British-born author and illustrator of children's books, from complications due to lymphoma.

8 - Margaret Mitchell, 92, a former New Democrat MP (Vancouver East 1979-93) who became a leading voice in raising awareness about domestic abuse.

10 - Richard Wagamese, 61, acclaimed Ojibway author and journalist, whose work reflected on the legacy of the residential school system.

12 - Harvey Smith, 80, Winnipeg city councillor (1980-86, 1998-2014), NDP MLA (1986-88).

13 - Vincent Foy, 101, Roman Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Toronto for 78 years.

13 - Ed Whitlock, 86, decorated marathon runner, of prostate cancer.

14 - Arleene Johnson, 93, baseball player nicknamed Iron Lady, of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

15 - Laurent Laplante, 83, Quebec journalist, of pancreatic cancer.

17 - Leonard Legault, 82, diplomat (1961-73) and Ambassador to the Holy See (1993-97).

19 - Len Mitzel, 71, PC MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat (2004-2012).

20 - Terence Finlay, 79, Anglican Archbishop of Toronto (2000-2004), of cancer.

20 - Betty Kennedy, 91, veteran Canadian journalist and broadcaster.

21 - Guy Bisaillon, 77, former PQ member (1976-83) and trade unionist.

21 - Bill Rompkey, 80, Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal MP (1972-95) and senator (1995-2011).

23 - Denis McGrath, 48, award-winning television writer and producer, of cancer.

25 - Gary Doak, 71, NHL defencemen, of cancer.

26 - Monty Davidson, 81, NDP MPP for Cambridge, Ont. (1975-81).

26 - Marie Jakober, 75, award-winning author.

27 - Beau Dick, 61, master carver, indigenous activist and Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chief, from complications of a stroke.

28 - Janine Sutto, 95, Quebec actress.

APRIL

2 - Andre Drouin, 70, a former Trois-Rivieres, Que., municipal politician who co-authored a 2007 controversial code of conduct for immigrants wishing to live in his town.

6 - Gordon Carton, 95, Ontario PC MPP and cabinet minister (1963-1975).

9 - Bill Sutherland, 82, NHL player with the Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets. He scored the first goal in Flyers history in 1967.

11 - Dr. Mark Wainberg, 71, a renowned HIV/AIDS researcher, drowned while swimming in rough waters off Bal Harbour, Fla.

14 - James Smith, 97, served as Commissioner of Yukon (1966-1976).

16 - Ed Havrot, 89, Timiskaming (Ont.) PC MPP (1971-75 and 1977-85).

18 - Ron Moeser, 74, a longtime Toronto City Councillor, after a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

19 - Bohdan Zip, 88, Alberta PC MLA (1982-1986).

20 - Craufurd Goodwin, 82, economist and historian.

20 - Paul Hebert, 92, co-founder, actor and theatre director of Theatre du Trident in Quebec City.

25 - Sasha Lakovic, 45, former NHL player, of brain cancer.

27 - Peter George, 75, president of McMaster University (1995-2010).

30 - Leone Bagnall, 83, Prince Edward Island PC MLA (1979-93), the province's first PC woman cabinet minister.

MAY

2 - Paul MacEwan, 74, Cape Breton MLA (1970-2003).

2 - Gerry Martiniuk, 79, PC MPP Cambridge (Ont.) (1995–2011).

3 - Georgie Collins, 91, actress and stage director known for her role in the 1981 cult horror film Ghostkeeper.

4 - Francois Gagnon, 95, Quebec Union Nationale MLA (1962-73).

7 - John Stroppa, 91, former CFL player (Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 1949-51) and CFL referee.

8 - John David Molson, 88, former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens (1964-72) and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers.

9 - Ron Atkey, 75, PC MP and Minister of Employment and Immigration (1979-80).

10 - Ted Hibberd, 91, a member of the RCAF gold medal-winning Olympic hockey team in 1948.

15 - Stan Kaluznick, 85, who played for the Calgary Stampeders (1950-54) and led the team is rushing during the 1951 season.

17 - Michael Bliss, 76, acclaimed Canadian historian and author.

20 - Roger Tasse, 85, who is considered the architect of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

21 - Bill White, 77, a former Chicago Blackhawks all-star defenceman and a member of Canada's 1972 Summit Series team.

24 - Grace McCarthy, 89, a former Social Credit cabinet minister in British Columbia who blazed a trail for women in politics and business.

24 - Rinaldo Canonico, 82, an Ottawa hair stylist whose scissors tended to the tresses of some of the country's biggest political players.

31 - Diane Torr, 68, drag king and gender activist.

JUNE

2 - Avie Bennett, 89, chairman of publishing house McClelland & Stewart Ltd, a co-founder of Historica Canada, and former chancellor of York University.

5 - Marilyn Hall, 90, Canadian-born Emmy Award-winning writer-producer and wife of Monty Hall.

7 - Charles-Eugene Marin, 91, Quebec PC MP (1984-93).

8 - LeRoy Fjordbotten, 78, Alberta PC MLA (1979–1993), served in three different cabinet posts: agriculture, tourism and forestry.

12 - Robert Campeau, 93, former real estate mogul who once controlled the Bloomingdale's and Macy's department store chains in the U.S.

18 - Tim Hague, 34, heavyweight mixed martial artist (UFC, WSOF, KOTC), of a brain hemorrhage two days after a bout in Edmonton.

19 - Zoltan Sarosy, 110, Hungarian-born chess master.

22 - Gwen Barlee, 54, a defender of wild animals and advocate for enhanced endangered species legislation in British Columbia, of cancer.

22 - Herve Filion, 77, Hall of Fame harness racing driver won retired in 2012 with a then-North American record of 15,179 victories.

26 - Janet Lunn, 88, U.S.-born award-winning children's writer (The Hollow Tree).

27 - Ric Suggitt, 58, Canadian rugby coach who guided national teams on both side of the border.

29 - Dave Semenko, 59, former NHL tough guy who served as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard and once went three rounds with boxing legend Muhammad Ali, of liver and pancreatic cancer.

JULY

6 - Marlon B. Wright, 51, one of Canada's top boxing referees who officiated title bouts around the world, of skin cancer.

6 - George Hansen, 83, Calgary Stampeders Wall-of-Famer and former player (1959-66), alumni association president, assistant GM and scout.

17 - Hersh Wolch, 77, lawyer who represented some of Canada's most prominent wrongfully convicted, including David Milgaard and Steven Truscott.

17 - Harvey Atkin, 74, actor who was a regular on hit U.S. dramas "Law & Order" and "Cagney & Lacey," after a battle with cancer.

21 - Kenny Shields, 69, lead singer of Juno-winning rock band Streetheart.

25 - Celeste Evans, 85, B.C.-born illusionist whose trailblazing career took her around the world during an era that largely discouraged such female independence.

28 - Maurice Filion, 85, the former coach and general manager of the Quebec Nordiques in the WHA and the NHL.

AUGUST

1 - keyboard player Goldy McJohn, 72, one of the Canadian founding members of Steppenwolf, the band best known for the classic-rock staples "Born to be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride."

1 - Phil Muntz, 83, aerospace engineer, physicist and CFL player for Calgary (1956) and Toronto (1957-60).

1 - U.S.-born Rick George, 67, CEO of Suncor Energy (1991-2012) and pioneer of Canada's oilsands industry, after a battle with leukemia.

3 - former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Jacques Daoust, 69, after suffering a stroke less than two weeks earlier.

3 - Laurent Lavigne, 81, Bloc Quebecois MP (1993-97) and Parti Quebecois MNA (1976-85).

4 - Reijo Puiras, 65, Olympic cross-country skier (1976).

6 - Jack Rabinovitch, 87, founder of the Scotiabank Giller Prize literary award, real estate developer and philanthropist.

11 - Daisy Sweeney, 97, credited with being the first teacher of Canadian jazz greats Oliver Jones and her brother Oscar Peterson.

12 - Bryan Murray, 74, former NHL coach and general manager (Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings), of colon cancer.

16 - Patrick O'Flaherty, 78, N.L. author, historian and university English professor.

17 - Parker MacDonald, 84, former NHL player (1952-69) and coach (1973, 1981).

18 - Dave Creighton, 87, former NHL player (1948-60).

21 - Quebec author and playwright Rejean Ducharme, 76, credited with influencing the province's culture during the Quiet Revolution with his famous debut novel, "The Swallower Swallowed."

21 - Boris Spremo, 81, Yugoslav-born award-winning photojournalist (Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail), after a short battle with cancer.

24 - Michael Dougall Bell, 73, Canada's Ambassador to Jordan, Egypt and Israel.

26 - Leonard Levesque, 82, Parti Quebecois MNA (1976-85).

28 - Acadian singer-songwriter Denis Richard, 55, of cancer.

30 - Skip Prokop, 74, co-founder and drummer with the Canadian rock band Lighthouse.

SEPTEMBER

1 - Jerome Choquette, 89, known for his role during the 1970 October crisis, when he served as justice minister under premier Robert Bourassa.

1 - Agnes Wenjack, 89, the mother of Chanie Wenjack, the 12-year-old boy who died while trying to escape an Ontario residential school in 1966.

6 - Noel Picard, 78, NHL defenceman (1964-73). He appears in one of the most famous hockey photographs which shows Bobby Orr horizontally flying through the air after scoring a Stanley Cup-winning goal against the Blues. Orr took flight after being tripped by Picard in front of St. Louis goalie Glenn Hall.

9 - Gretta Chambers, 90, noted journalist and McGill University's first female chancellor.

9 - Pierre Pilote, 85, Hall of Fame defenceman and three-time Norris Trophy winner who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961.

9 - Harold Nutter, 93, former Bishop of Fredericton and Metropolitan of Canada.

12 - Allan MacEachen, 96, a long-serving Liberal MP and senator from Nova Scotia who was a driving force behind many Canadian social programs.

14 - Arnold Chan, 50, Liberal MP, of nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

21 - Johnny Burke, 77,Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer.

22 - Thelma Chalifoux, 88, Metis activist and retired senator.

22 - Gerard Hache, 92, New Brunswick Liberal MLA (1967-70).

25 - David Mainse, 81, televangelist, founder and host of 100 Huntley Street.

30 - Monty Hall, 96, legendary TV game show host best known for "Let's Make a Deal" which he co-created in 1963.

30 - Max Haines, 86, syndicated true crime columnist.

OCTOBER

3 - Norm Jamison, 67, Ontario NDP MPP (1990-95).

6 - Ray Turnbull, 78, World Curling Hall of Famer and longtime curling broadcaster.

9 - Rafe Mair, 85, former B.C. Social Credit Party cabinet minister and well-known Vancouver radio broadcaster.

10 - Trent Hills, Ont., Mayor Hector Macmillan, 59, whose high-profile push for access to a trial pancreatic cancer treatment (NanoKnife) led the province to funding a clinical trial.

12 - Derek Blackburn, 83, MP for the Ontario riding of Brant (1971-93).

15 - Cathy Elliott, 60, Indigenous playwright, actor and composer, struck and killed by a car while walking near her home in Alliston, Ont.

16 - John Dunsworth, 71, actor best known for his portrayal of Jim Lahey in the comedy series "Trailer Park Boys."

17 - Gord Downie, 53, iconic lead singer of The Tragically Hip, of brain cancer.

18 - Gregory Baum, 94, a German-born former priest who became Canada's pre-eminent Catholic theologian who participated in the Second Vatican Council (1962-65).

19 - Michael Pitfield, 80, a former Senator (1982-2010) and clerk of the Privy Council.

25 - Vincent Warren, 79, a dance historian, lecturer and former principal dancer of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens.

26 - Juliette (Cavazzi), 91, Canadian television pioneer who headlined the wholesome CBC musical variety program "The Juliette Show."

26 - Andre Gauthier, 82, monument sculptor and designer.

NOVEMBER

2 - David Muise, 68, Nova Scotia Liberal MLA (1978-81) and Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality (1997-2000).

6 - Murray Koffler, 93, pharmacist who founded Shoppers Drug Mart in 1962.

6 - William Weintraub, 91, a prolific filmmaker involved in 150 National Film Board productions and a gifted chronicler of the city of Montreal.

7 - Pentti Glan, 71, Finnish-born drummer (Alice Cooper, Lou Reed), of lung cancer.

10 - Peter Trower, 87, English-born, B.C.-based poet and novelist.

12 - George Gosbee, 48, prominent Alberta investment banker and former Arizona Coyotes co-owner.

13 - Kevin Phillips, 63, Saskatchewan Party MLA since 2011 and former mayor of Melfort (Sask.)

16 - Tobias Enverga, 61, the first Filipino-Canadian ever appointed to the Upper Chamber.

16 - Al Neil, 93, Vancouver musician and artist.

17 - Bert Hohol, 94, Alberta PC MLA and cabinet minister (1971-79).

23 - François Aquin, 88, former Quebec MP who was the first elected member of the National Assembly to openly display sovereignist ideas.

23 - Gerald Doucet, 80, Nova Scotia PC MLA (1963-74).

24 - Gaetan Serre, 79, Ontario Liberal MP (1968-72).

25 - Robert Howie, 88, New Brunswick PC MP (1972-1988).

26 - Patrick Bourgeois, 54, Les BB lead singer, of cancer.

DECEMBER

3 - Fil Fraser, 85, human rights advocate and Canada's first black broadcaster.

9 - Grant Munro, 94, animator and filmmaker.

12 - Zarley Zalapski, 49, former NHL defenceman (1987-2000) for Pittsburgh, Hartford, Calgary, Montreal and Philadelphia.

13 - James Perkin, 89, former president of Acadia University (1981-93).

13 - Bruce Gray, 81, stage and screen actor.

14 - John Hickey, 62, mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L.

15 - Barry Sherman, 75, founder of Apotex, and his wife Honey, 70.

15 - Bob Crowe, 62, film and TV producer.

15 - Tony Hunt Sr., 75, famed B.C. First Nation artist.

17 - Terry Cavanagh, 91, long-time Edmonton city councillor and two-time interim mayor.

18 - David Huntley, 60, three-time world field lacrosse champion.

21 - June Rowlands, 93, the first woman to serve mayor of Toronto (1991-94).

24 - Heather Menzies-Urich, 68, actress who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film "The Sound of Music."