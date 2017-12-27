Kingston, Ont., woman accused of using credit cards stolen from vehicle

KINGSTON, Ont. — An Ontario woman accused of making purchases with credit cards stolen from a car is scheduled to appear in court today.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the theft was reported on the morning of Nov. 18, when a man noticed that two of his credit cards were missing from his vehicle.

They say the stolen cards were used to make purchases at three different stores before being declined at a fourth store.

Police say they identified the accused using video surveillance, but her whereabouts were unknown until Boxing Day, when she was found passed out in a vehicle.

They say the woman was charged with theft, possession of stolen property, three counts of fraud and three counts of using stolen credit card.