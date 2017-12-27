Newfoundland hit by winter storm, ferries cancelled due to high seas

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Much of Newfoundland and Labrador was under wind or blizzard warnings early today, and Marine Atlantic ferry service to the island was cancelled due to rough seas.

Environment Canada was reporting flurries and snow squalls combined with winds gusting to 110 kilometres per hour in some parts of the province.

The windchills are in the minus 20 Celsius range.

The only area not under a warning was the Buchans and the interior region in the centre of the province.

Environment Canada said conditions were expected to improve Wednesday night as winds shift to the northwest and begin to ease.