Police looking for drivers of three vehicles in hit and runs involving a pedestrian
Ottawa police say they're searching for the drivers of at least three vehicles accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
They say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, when the man was struck by two vehicles and then dragged by a third.
Police say none of the vehicles remained on the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, and is in serious condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.