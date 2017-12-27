Police seek owner of Pepsi machine abandoned in New Brunswick potato field

ST. LEONARD, N.B. — It was an unusual find in an unlikely place: A Pepsi machine in a New Brunswick potato field.

Now, after attempts to solve the mystery fizzled out, the Mounties are appealing for the public's help.

RCMP say the vending machine was abandoned in a field off the Michaud Road southwest of Grand Falls on Sept. 29.

They released a photo Wednesday of an apparently intact machine, lying on its back.

Investigators say no one has reported the machine missing or stolen over the last three months.

Attempts by police to locate the owner have also turned up empty.