Fatal pre-Christmas trailer fire east of Edmonton not suspicious: RCMP
Two adults were found in the rubble after an early morning blaze left a trailer destroyed.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VERMILION, Alta. — RCMP say a fatal trailer east of Edmonton last week did not involve criminal activity.
The determination follows autopsies on the bodies of two adults found in the rubble after the early morning blaze Dec. 19 south of Vermilion.
Police have not released the names.
The fire destroyed the trailer, but there is still no word on the cause.
Investigators were at the site for about three days.