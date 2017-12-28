Probe into deaths of teens says faulty part may have put exhaust into car: RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. — Alberta RCMP say a faulty part may have caused exhaust fumes to enter a car where two teens were found unconscious who later died.
Mounties found the two teens early last Thursday in Drayton Valley while patrolling an area.
Shaina Lynn Ridenour, who was 16, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Driver Gage Bogart, who was 17, died in an Edmonton hospital on Christmas Day.
When the teens were found last week, RCMP said there was a strong odour of exhaust fumes in the Volkswagen Jetta.
Mounties say the official cause of death has not been determined but RCMP have concluded the police investigation.
"A mechanical inspection was completed on the vehicle on Dec. 27 and determined that a faulty exhaust system component may have caused exhaust to enter into the vehicle cabin," RCMP said Thursday in a release.
"It is unknown whether or not this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence."
RCMP said there is no evidence of criminal activity.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Meet the retired Toronto homicide detective hired to investigate the Shermans’ deaths