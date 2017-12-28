Thermostats cranked, furnaces rumble as temperatures plummet across Saskatchewan

REGINA — A new daily natural gas consumption record has been set in Saskatchewan as homeowners and industry turn up the heat to cope with this week's bone-chilling temperatures.

SaskEnergy says the record of 1.43 petajoules was set in a 24-hour period between 9 a.m. Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

That's seven per cent higher than the record set last winter and it shatters new levels set on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of this year.

A petajoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million gigajoules of natural gas.

The utility says the average home in Saskatchewan uses about 102 gigajoules of natural gas annually.