Five hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of N.B. building

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A fire official says five people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a public housing unit forced the evacuation of around 30 residents in New Brunswick.

The platoon chief of the Saint John fire department says emergency crews were called to the six-unit townhouse at around 10 p.m. on Friday after the carbon monoxide detector went off.

Steve Voutour says the property's lease owner and her mother heard the alarm, and without a key to the building, forced their way inside.

Voutour says three people were sent to a local hospital in critical condition and two of them were later moved to a hospital in Halifax.

He says two residents of an adjacent unit were taken to a Saint John hospital for evaluation and later released.