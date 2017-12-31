Mother of Canadian missing in Peru not giving up after searchers come up empty

MONTREAL — A Canadian mother whose son is missing in Peru says she isn't giving up, even though an elite Israeli search-and-rescue team she hired has failed to turn up any trace of him.

Alisa Clamen says nobody has heard from her son Jesse Galganov since two French hikers reported having camped with him on Sept. 30.

Clamen, a Montreal resident, says her 22-year-old son was in Peru as part of a backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia that was scheduled to end next May.

She says authorities now suspect foul play after an exhaustive search has failed to find any physical evidence.

No matter the outcome, Clamen says she won't give up until she finds out what happened to her son and brings him home.