Woman found dead after fire in condo building on Montreal's South Shore

MONTREAL — A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a condo building on Montreal's South Shore last night.

Police say the victim was about 70 years old.

The fire began at about 7:20 p.m. in a condo building in Saint-Lambert, Que.

Police say the fire was limited to the woman's unit and the rest of the building's occupants were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.