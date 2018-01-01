Thunder Bay OPP investigating fatal crash

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Provincial police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 78-year-old man has died in a three vehicle collision on Highway 11-17.

They say the man's pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane early Sunday afternoon and collided with a tractor trailer, then was subsequently hit by a second tractor trailer.

The pickup driver, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.