Driver charged with impaired driving after man killed in ATV collision

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a fatal New Year's Eve collision between a pickup truck and an ATV in New Brunswick.

RCMP say a 29-year-old man from Grand Manan who was driving the ATV was killed at the scene on Highway 776 near Seal Cove at about 3:20 a.m. Monday.

Daniel Richard Greene of Grand Manan has been charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle causing death while having a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

He has been kept in custody pending a court appearance in Saint John.

The collision in Grand Manan remains under investigation.