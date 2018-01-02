Police say thieves used backhoe to smash into pharmacy, steal precriptions

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — They're being dubbed the 'Backhoe Bandits.'

Newfoundland police say a pair of alleged thieves resorted to some unusual tactics to break into a pharmacy in St. John's on Monday at about 6:20 a.m.

Officers say the suspects used a stolen backhoe to force their way into the pharmacy — causing damage to the business — before fleeing on foot with a large quantity of medications, including narcotics.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing an orange safety-type jacket, while another was wearing a red hoodie with the number 72 on the back in white.

They're warning people that prescription medication can be hazardous if not consumed properly.