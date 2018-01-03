Driver killed in northern Ontario crash; highway remains closed

EARLTON, Ont. — A stretch of Highway 11 in northern Ontario remained closed late Wednesday about 12 hours after a fatal crash.

A northbound tractor trailer collided with a southbound flatbed, five-ton truck just south of Earlton, Ont., about 180 kilometres north of North Bay.

The driver of the flatbed, 44-year-old Remi Breault of New Liskeard, died at the scene while the driver of the big rig suffered minor injuries.

A provincial police collision team remains at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Highway 11 remains closed at Earlton between Highway 562 and Highway 571.