Separate RCMP traffic stops in Alberta yield some powerful weaponry

INNISFAIL, Alta. — A semi-automatic sub-machine gun and a sawed-off shotgun were among the firearms seized when the RCMP arrested four people during recent traffic stops in central Alberta.

Mounties say the first stop near Innisfail on Dec. 28 yielded the shotgun, ammunition, face mask, break-in tools and a controlled substance.

Taylor Curl, who is 29 and from Red Deer, is facing drug and firearms-related charges, including one count of possessing a firearm with a tampered serial number.

RCMP say they stopped another vehicle on New Year's Day in Red Deer County and noticed a prohibited gun magazine inside.

A search turned up the sub-machine gun, two loaded magazines for the firearm and other weapons.